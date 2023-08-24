Video: Aremu joins German club Kaiserslautern

Former Flying Eagles midfielder Afeez Aremu has joined Bundesliga 2 club Kaiserslautern.

The 23-year-old joined the Red Devils from another Bundesliga 2 outfit St. Pauli.





Aremu was on the books of St. Pauli for three seasons.

The Nigerian in his first interview with the club’s official website revealed the reason behind the move.

Read Also:Sports Minister Enoh Laments Decay Of Moshood Abiola National Stadium

“It was important for me to take the next development step in my career. 1. FC Kaiserslautern, one of the most traditional clubs, is a top address for this,” Aremu stated.

“The talks with those responsible were very good, I immediately felt at home here and I hope that I can get some playing time so that I can make the season a success together with the team.”

Managing Director Thomas Hengen was excited to have the player at the club.

“Afeez is a very strong defensive player who has a lot of athleticism and dynamism and therefore fits in very well with the Betzenberg and our game idea,” he told the club’s website.