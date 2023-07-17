Video: Approach Each 2026 WCQ Game Like A Cup Final

Former Nigerian goalkeeper,Ike Shorunmu has urged the Super Eagles to approach their 2026 World Cup qualifiers like a cup final.

Recall that Nigeria will face familiar opponents such as South Africa, their West African neighbors Benin Republic, Rwanda, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe, for the sole automatic ticket.

Since making a debut appearance at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, the Super Eagles have qualified for all editions of the Mundial except in 2006 and Qatar 2022.

However, Shorunmu in a chat with Completesports.com advised the Super Eagles not to underestimate any opponents in the group.

“I have seen the group and I don’t think there is any need for Nigerians to panic. Yes, it’s a difficult group but I am very optimistic the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

“This time around the team must get it right by approaching each game like a cup final. They must avoid underestimating any team.”

