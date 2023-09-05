Video: Antony Attacked Me When I Was Pregnant, Damaged My Breast I

It appears all is not over for Man United winger, Antony after his girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin claims the 23-year-old Brazil winger attacked her while she was pregnant, damaged her breast implant, cut her finger with a glass, and threatened to throw her out of a speeding car.

Cavallin, a DJ and influencer, has filed a complaint against Antony to Greater Manchester Police, having alleged four incidents of domestic violence, bodily injury, and threat to the authorities in Sao Paulo in June.

However, Antony issued a statement on Monday night, September 4, denying the allegations.

‘I can say with confidence that the accusations are false,’ he wrote on social media.

‘My relationship with Ms Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offences from both sides, but I never practised any physical aggression. I trust the ongoing police investigations will reveal the truth about my innocence.’

But Cavallin accused Antony of putting her in a car and attacking her repeatedly, while she was pregnant and threatening to push her out of the vehicle at high speed when they were on holiday in Brazil in June 2022.

The final attack, she claims, happened on May 8 when Antony threatened her with a glass and she cut a finger trying to defend herself, leading to her return to Brazil. She added: ‘I knew I had to leave, but I couldn’t. I liked him a lot. I had a lot of hope.

‘I was very attached to the beginning of our relationship, to the things he was to me in the beginning. On that last day [May 8], it was very serious. I was really scared that I wouldn’t be able to get out of the house.’

‘I don’t remember exactly who the fight was about, but it was someone I had been with years ago,’ she told UOL. ‘He punched me in the chest and my silicone [implant] turned over.