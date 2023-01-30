SPORT

Video: 'Another Huge Win' – Osimhen Reacts To Napoli's Victory Against Roma

Victor Osimhen has celebrated Napoli’s hard-fought 2-1 win against AS Roma, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen netted the opener in the thrilling encounter at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Substitute Giovanni Simeone sealed the win for Napoli after Stephen El Shaarawy equalised for the visitors.

Luciano Spalletti’s side now enjoyed a 13 point lead at the top of the log.

Osimhen took to the social media to celebrate the victory.

“Another Huge Win!!!GOD Is The Greatest💪🏽We Move💪🏽⚽️,” the Nigeria international wrote on his Twitter handle.

Napoli remain on course to win their first Scudetto in 33 years.

