Video: Ancelotti Right Man For Brazil Coaching Job – Ze Maria

Former Brazil international Ze Maria is happy with the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as new head coach of the Selecao.

Ancelotti will take charge of the five-time world champions from 2024.

Ze Maria said on RAI Radio: “The news of Ancelotti as new Seleçao coach was very well received in Brazil, he’s always had a good relationship with the Brazilian players. We’ve always got on very well with him, I was one of the first he coached in Parma. People, the fans are waiting for him with so much enthusiasm.

“How will he communicate? He will make himself understood in Spanish, then also in English, many Brazilians play in Europe. He will have no problems making himself understood, then slowly he will also learn Portuguese.

“It is the demonstration of how much the Brazilian Football Federation trusts him and it is normal: he is one of the most successful coaches ever and above all he is a fantastic person. The president of the Brazilian Football Federation spoke to many players who have made the history of Italian football with Carlo, both as a coach and as a player: Falcao is certainly one of these, he has a lot of influence in our Federation.

“All the fans expect great results with Ancelotti. Brazil is the most demanding national team in the world, they have to win and they won’t accept a second place, it’s a failure for us.”

