Video: An Unbiased Guide Finding The Best Online Bookmakers Australia

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the past couple of years, online sportsbooks in Australia have had a major breakthrough. They are far superior to brick-and-mortar facilities as they offer regular bonuses, better odds and more betting options.

And if that is not enough, they are as secure as you can think and will allow you to place real money bets with numerous methods.

Since their popularity is now off the charts, we wanted to help you have the best betting experience. That is why we are more than happy to give you an unbiased guide to finding the best online bookmakers in Australia. Let’s start breaking down the details.

What to Look For In a Good Aussie Online Sportsbook

First things first, there are a couple of features that you should look for when you are on the lookout for a good Aussie online bookmaker. Before you even think of registering, you must check whether the site is legal and secure.

The best way to do so is to have a look at its license and security system. Online sportsbooks display their licenses at the bottom of their home pages. Just access the website of the bookie and scroll to the bottom. Cross-reference the information with the regulator and if it checks out, you are clear.

As for security systems, just look at the URL of the website. If “S” is located next to “HTTP,” then the site uses the latest SSL encryption software. That means that it is secure.

Next up, look at the available bonuses and promotions. They can boost your winnings. Upon registering, you should have access to:

Welcome packages

Reload bonuses

Free bets

Odds boost

Enhanced odds

Loyalty programs

Check the terms and conditions of these offers, as well. They will tell you how easy it is to claim them and how easy you can withdraw bonus winnings. We often say that it is not just about how rewarding the bonus is, it’s also about how easy it is to claim it and use it.

Payments play a huge role in Aussie online sportsbooks. They are the key to claiming the aforementioned promos and placing real money bets. The more payment methods the sportsbook offers, the better. That way, you will have flexibility when you deposit and withdraw.

Other features that you should check are mobile compatibility, customer support responsiveness, market coverage and user interface. They can make a huge difference in your online betting experience.

Related: Best Sportsbook For Asian And African Countries

How to Compare Betting Sites in Australia?

When you are searching for a credible Aussie sportsbook, you will find several great candidates. The best way to compare them is to list their best features and see whether they are a good fit for your preferences.

If you don’t want to spend a lot of time searching the net for legit bookies, you can always check out this list of online betting sites in Australia. It features the most secure and rewarding platforms in the country.

Some of the features that you ought to pay attention to are bonus terms, odds, available bonuses and payment methods. One additional piece of advice is to always check which company operates the sportsbooks. Some are more reputable and thus, more trustworthy, some are less.

Benefits of Placing Bets at Online Sportsbooks in Australia

There are tons of benefits that you will enjoy when you access online betting sites in Australia. They are the reason why you will have an unforgettable experience on these platforms. Some of the greatest ones are listed below.

Accessibility

First up, we have accessibility. A majority of online sportsbooks use the latest HTML5 technology. That means that you can access them from both desktop and mobile devices, at any time. All you have to do is make sure that your connection to the Internet is stable.

Rewards

Just as we mentioned earlier, online sportsbooks offer various bonuses and promotions. If they apply to your favourite sports categories, they can boost your potential rewards. Not only that but you can also have access to exclusive features and services at the sportsbook itself.

Diversity

The market coverage of online sportsbooks in Australia is simply mesmerizing. You can bet on pretty much any sport that you can think of. This includes rugby league, football, basketball, cricket, MMA, boxing and even eSports. Tons of pre-game and live betting options are also at your disposal.

Security

Aussie bookies that hold a license use advanced technology. They also allow you to place bets under an alias. In doing so, you receive a certain level of online anonymity. This greatly increases your security. If the sportsbook does shady business, you can always contact its regulator and sort things out.

Are Online Sportsbooks Legal in Australia?

One of the biggest questions that you probably want to know about online sportsbooks in Australia is whether they are legal. The Interactive Gambling Act of 2001 states that online betting is legal but under a few circumstances.

First up, the operator must possess a license if it wants to offer its services to Aussie punters. Online lottery betting and live betting are prohibited. If you wish to place bets on sports, you must also have over 18 years of age.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority must publish a register of all sportsbooks that operate in Australia and hold a license, per the changes of the act in 2017.

Remember to Wager Responsibly

If you are thinking of registering, make sure that you bet for entertainment purposes. In other words, gamble responsibly. You can do so by limiting the time that you spend on a sportsbook, as well as your budget.

Online sportsbooks are required by law to have self-exclusion programs. You can enter them if you feel like you are overspending on bets. Additionally, you can call the National Gambling Helpline at 1800 858 858. It offers 24/7 support and calls are free of charge. Agents will offer counselling services and help you overcome the issue.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.