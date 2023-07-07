Video: An Excellent Addition – Rangers Boss Talks Up New Signing Dessers

Rangers manager, Michael Beale has expressed his delight after sealing a deal for Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers.

The Gers announced Dessers arrival on a four-year contract from Serie A club Cremonese on Thursday night.

The Scottish Premiership giants paid €5m plus an additional €1m in add ons to sign the striker.

An elated Beale can’t hide his excitement following the player’s arrival at the Ibrox.

“We are delighted to have Cyriel joining our club. He brings a lot of experience from playing in Holland, Belgium and Italy, as well as in European competitions,”he told the club’s official website.

“We were looking for a very specific profile and believe that Cyriel will give us a variety of qualities both in and out of possession. When we met, we spoke at length about his alignment to our style of play and the other forwards we have in our squad.

“At 28-years-old, he is at a good age and will bring personality and leadership to our team. Cyriel pushed extremely hard to make this transfer a reality and showed a huge desire to come here.

“We are very happy to have him and his family joining us at Rangers. He is an excellent addition to our squad and I look forward to working with him closely over the coming seasons.”

By Adeboye Amosu

