Video: Amusan’s Travail Will Propel Her

An Olympian, Henry Amike believes Tobi Amusan’s suspension saga by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) won’t hinder her performance but spur her to glory at the ongoing 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Recall that the panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, found that Amusan had not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within 12 months.





With the Nigerian athlete set to begin her title defence on today at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary, Amike, in a chat with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) noted that Amusan’s recent travail could actually encourage her to clock a good time and break her own record.

“As athletes, we react to things differently. Her recent travail could actually encourage her to clock a good time and break her own record.

“The effect of the recent drama is more psychological than physical. Once her mind can take control of the fact that she deserves to be in Hungary, she will pull through.

“Not every trauma brings out the negative. I hope she has the support that she needs at the moment because that will go a long way; she needs good people that believe in her around her at the moment,” he said.

