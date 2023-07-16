SPORT

Video: Amusan Wins Silesia Diamond League, Equals Meeting Record

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 38 mins ago
0 353 1 minute read

Nigeria’s queen of the track, Oluwatobiloba Amusan caught the eye as she won the 100m hurdles at the Silesia Diamond League on Sunday.

Amusan took first position in the race with a time of 12.34s.

Msport

It was a meeting record and her personal best time this year.

American duo Harrison Kendra and Ali Nia came second and third respectively.

The 26-year-old reflected on her performance.

Read Also: Alcaraz Clinches First Wimbledon Title, Beats Djokovic In Final

“I would not say that I executed, but the second part of the race was really good. I am most definitely building up for the World Championships, extremely satisfied with my season best – one step at a time,” Amusan was quoted by Making of Champions.

“I take it one step after the next. I knew it was going to be a battle until the finish line. I am happy to compete against the best. I am just out here doing well, I would not say that I am the best. I came out there, I was not feeling too good.”

She will defend her world title in Budapest, Hungary next month.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 38 mins ago
0 353 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Opinion: Why Arsenal Have The Most Formidable Midfield Department In The EPL Currently

4 mins ago

Video: Fernandes Tipped To Become Man United New Substantive Captain

16 mins ago

Top 10 Most Expensive Transfer Deals Completed in the Current Transfer Window

17 mins ago

ARS vs NFO: How Arsenal Could Lineup For The PL Opener With Their Latest Summer Signings

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button