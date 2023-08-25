Video: Amusan Vows To Return Stronger

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has vowed to make a strong return to the medal podium after failing to defend her world title at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest.

Recall that on Thursday night, Amusan finished sixth place in 12.62s in her third consecutive final as Jamaica’s Danielle Williams won the title in a season-best of 12.43s while Olympic champion, Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn came second in 12.44s and USA Kendra Harrison came third in 12.46s.





Reacting after losing his title, Amusan told Journalists that she will be back “stronger” next year to reclaim her crown.

“It has been God, my team and my family,” the 2022 gold winner told reporters.

She thanked all her fans for supporting her through the ups and downs, promising that she will be back stronger.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one; nobody likes to lose but considering what I have gone through in the past couple of months, I’m so grateful that I came out,” she enthused.

It was a third consecutive final for the Nigerian athlete who competed against Olympic champion, Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji, Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton, the duo of Kendra Harrison and Nia Ali from the United States of America, and the Jamaican duo of Ackera Nugent and Danielle Williams at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.



