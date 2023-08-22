Video: Amusan Set To Restore Nigeria’s Hopes At Budapest 2023

All eyes have now turned to sprint

hurdler, Tobi Amusan as Nigerla’s chances of returning from the ongoing 2023 World Championships begin to fade away after long jumper, Ese Brume was denied a third straight medal in the last round of the event.

Both Amusan and Brume won

Nigeria’s two medals last year at the

18th edition of the championships to

equal the country’s best medal haul

at a single edition of the competition.





With Brume now out of the picture,

Amusan now carries a weight of

expectations and the 26-year-old will

begin her World 100m hurdles title

defence at exactly 6:12pm today [Tuesday, August 22] at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan was cleared Thursday last week to compete after the Athletics Integrity Unit, AIU, freed her from a Whereabouts Failures charge.

The Nigerian has been drawn to run from lane four, just outside 0lympics bronze medal winner, Megan Tapper of

Jamaica in the fifth and final heat of the first round.

The reigning Nigeria, African, Commonwealth, and Diamond League champion will be seeking to be one of the four automatic qualifiers for the semifinals.

The world record holder will be looking to successfully defend her title to complete a successful defence of all five titles she has won at national, continental, and world levels.

At this stage last year, Amusan started her campaign to immortality with a 12.40 African record before smashing the 12.20 world record set by Kendra Harrison in 2016 with an incredible 12.12 run.

The petite sprint hurdler completed her astonishing run with a historic gold medal in the final, running a wind-aided

12.06 to become the first Nigerian world outdoor champion.