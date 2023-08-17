SPORT

Video: Amusan Cleared To Compete At World Athletics Championships

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 327 1 minute read

Reigning World 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan, has been cleared to compete at the World Athletics Championships which start this Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

The 26 year old had been charged with three whereabouts failures, an anti-doping rule violation for missing three out of competition tests within a 12 month period and the Nigerian had contested the charge.


News out of Budapest from Athletics Federation of Nigerian says the World 100m hurdles record holder has been cleared and will now travel to Budapest to defend the historic gold medal she won last year at the 18th edition of the Championships.

Also Read:  2023 Okpekpe Race Champions Ready To Battle For World Championships Medals

Amusan now has the chance to defend the only title she has not defended in her career after the successful defence of her Nigeria, African Championships, African Games, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League titles.

It was gathered that the tribunal of three arbitrators exonerated Amusan from two out of the three tests after the Nigerian argued that the tester did not do enough from locating her.

Interestingly, Amusan had insisted that she was not a drug cheat.

“I am a clean athlete and I am regularly; (may be more than the usual) tested by the AIU – I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test.

“I have faith that this will be resolved in my favour and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August,” Amusan wrote last month on her Facebook page.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Nigerian youngster Rafiu Durosinmi comes off bench to inspire his team to 2-0 away win in UEFA ECLQ

7 mins ago

UEFA ECLQ: Super Eagles assistance captain William Troost Ekong guides his team to a 3-0 home win

19 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Inter Make €25M Offer For Pavard, Man Utd & Liverpool Keen On Gravenberch

30 mins ago

Video: I’m A Typical Yoruba Man –Adebayor

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button