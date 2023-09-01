Video: Amrabat Joins Man United On Loan From Fiorentina

SPORT

Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has signed a one-year loan deal with Premier League giants Manchester United this summer transfer window.

United disbursed £8.4 million for the 27 year old and they could buy him outright for £21.4 million when the loan deal expires.

The Red Devils reported that the deal is subject to international clearance and the registration requirements.

United’s director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves took a flight to Italy to complete the aforementioned deal.

Amrabat reportedly had not been participating in warm up sessions at Fiorentina as he was keen on a move to the Premier League.

He was a key factor as the Atlas Lions of Morocco made a record breaking semi-final place run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar losing 2-1 to Croatia in the third place playoff.

He signed for Fiorentina in the year 2020 and he made his debut for the Italian outfit in September.

He is yet to make a club appearance in the 2023/24 season. Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League standings with six points after matchday three.

