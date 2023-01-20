Video: Alves Detained By Police In Barcelona Over Alleged Sexual Assault

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brazilian football legend, Dani Alves, has been detained by police in Barcelona in relation to an investigation for an alleged sexual assault.

A spokesperson for Catalan’s regional police told CNN on Friday.

Alves was at a police station in Barcelona on Friday morning, which he later left as a “detainee.”

According to the spokesperson, Alves was driven in a police car from the station to a court in Barcelona’s “City of Justice,” where he will appear in front of a judge later on Friday.

CNN’s calls to Alves’ representatives have not been immediately returned.

Earlier this month, a spokesman told Reuters that Alves “vehemently denies” all of the allegations.

The Catalonia Higher Court of Justice confirmed on January 10 that Alves is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault that took place at a Barcelona night club last month.

In a video sent to Spanish channel Antena 3, Alves said he was at the night club but denied the allegations.

“I want to deny everything, first. I was there, in that location, I was there with more people, having a good time,” he said.

“I am very sorry, but I don’t know who this lady is,” he also said.

Alves has won domestic titles in Spain, Italy and France. He also won three Champions League titles with Barcelona.

He won the Copa América with Brazil in 2007 and 2019.

And at 39 years old, he became Brazil’s oldest player to feature at the World Cup while appearing for the Selecao in Qatar against Cameroon.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.