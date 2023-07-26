Video: Aluo Salutes Kano Governor Yusuf For Accepting To Host NNL Relegation Playoffs

Newly appointed Chairman of the Nigeria National League, NNL Board, George Aluo, has commended Kano State Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf for accepting to host the 2022/2023 NNL relegation playoffs scheduled to hold from August 6-10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Aluo, a veteran journalist, in a statement on Tuesday, July 25, described the Kano State governor’s gesture as a ‘huge boost’ for the development of the Nigeria National League which remains the main foundation of Nigerian football.

The NNL boss added that the governor, by this gesture, has ‘demonstrated his passion for the growth of Nigerian football and sports in general’.

“We, the board of the NNL want to thank the governor and good people of Kano State for accepting to host the 2022/2023 NNL playoffs in Kano,” Aluo said.

“We are delighted to receive the huge support of the Kano State government in moving Nigerian football forward and we appreciate your support.”

Eight clubs will be involved in the relegation playoffs which will determine the four teams that will remain in the NNL and the four teams that will be relegated to the Nationwide League.

“We’re happy that the 2022/2023 NNL relegation playoffs will hold in Kano State with eight clubs participating to determine which of the four clubs will be relegated to the lower league,” Aluo noted.

The eight clubs involved in the relegation playoffs are ABS FC Ilorin; Sokoto United FC Sokoto; FWC Champions FC, Abuja and Adamawa United FC Yola from the Northern Conference as well as Hensard FC, Yenagoa; Ikorodu United, Lagos; Smart City FC Lagos and Edel FC, Awka from the Southern Conference.





