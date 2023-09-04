Video: Alozie Sent Off In Houston Dash’s Defeat At San Diego Wave

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie was shown a straight card as Houston Dash lost 1-0 away to San Diego Wave, in the US National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) game on Sunday night.

Alozie was sent off in the 33rd minute for denying a goal-scoring opportunity when she fouled Rachel Hill about 50 yards from goal.

San Diego took advantage of the extra player in the second half and put significant pressure on the Houston Dash.

The resistance of the away team was eventually broken as Jaedyn Shaw scored in the 57th minute.

The defeat leaves Houston Dash in 10th place on 20 points from 18 games in the 12-team NWSL league table with four matches remaining in the regular season.

Alozie has made 14 appearances and has scored two goals in the NWSL this season.

The 26-year-old was one of the standout performers for the Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons reached the round of 16 before losing to finalist Three Lionesses of England on penalty shootout.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.