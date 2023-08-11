SPORT

Video: Alozie Reveals Her Super Eagles Crush

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 24 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

Super Falcons 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup star Michelle Alozie has named Alex Iwobi as her crush among the Super Eagles players.

Alozie disclosed this known in a virtual interview posted on Twitter.

One of the interviewers asked:“I’ll ask you this question but you can decide to wave it, just as we’ve got some tempting, beautiful, good looking ladies in the national team, we’ve got same thing when it comes to the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Have you got any crush among those players?“

The Houston Dash player replied: “I’d say Iwobi.”
alex-iwobi-frank-lampard-everton-the-toffees-premier-league

Alozie was impressive for the Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.

The 26-year-old featured in all the four games the Super Falcons played as they got knocked out in the round of 16 on 4-2 penalties to England after 120 minutes ended goalless.

In the 87th minute, Alozie was stamped on by England’s star player Lauren James which led to a sending off and a two-match ban.

Unfortunately, she missed her spot kick in the shootout after Desire Oparanozie had missed the Super Falcons first effort.

Alozie obtained a Bachelors Degree in Molecular Biology from Yale University and works part-time as a cancer research technician at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 24 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer: Man Utd abandon Mason Greenwood plans; Arsenal set to complete David Raya transfer

6 mins ago

Chelsea v Liverpool: Chelsea players Who Could Complicate things For Salah & Co

18 mins ago

MNU vs WOL: Kick-off Time, Team News, Head-to-head history & Possible Starting XI

32 mins ago

4 things to know as the Premier League season resumes

54 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button