SPORT

Video: Alcaraz Clinches First Wimbledon Title, Beats Djokovic In Final

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 46 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read

Carlos Alcaraz produced a stunning performance to overcome reigning champions, Novak Djokovic in the final of the Wimbledon on Sunday.

Alcaraz sealed it with 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory in a near five hour epic against a player that many thought had the title on his racquet before the tournament began.

He also stops Djokovic again from sealing a Calendar Grand Slam which he has still not achieved.

The World No.1 has pushed himself further ahead in the ATP Rankings too and joins Marketa Vondrousova as the champion this week at SW19.

It’s the first time in 21 years that the competition has not been won by either Djokovic, Federer or Nadal.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Msport


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 46 mins ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Opinion: Why Arsenal Have The Most Formidable Midfield Department In The EPL Currently

4 mins ago

Video: Fernandes Tipped To Become Man United New Substantive Captain

16 mins ago

Top 10 Most Expensive Transfer Deals Completed in the Current Transfer Window

17 mins ago

ARS vs NFO: How Arsenal Could Lineup For The PL Opener With Their Latest Summer Signings

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button