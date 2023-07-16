Video: Alcaraz Clinches First Wimbledon Title, Beats Djokovic In Final

Carlos Alcaraz produced a stunning performance to overcome reigning champions, Novak Djokovic in the final of the Wimbledon on Sunday.

Alcaraz sealed it with 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory in a near five hour epic against a player that many thought had the title on his racquet before the tournament began.

He also stops Djokovic again from sealing a Calendar Grand Slam which he has still not achieved.

The World No.1 has pushed himself further ahead in the ATP Rankings too and joins Marketa Vondrousova as the champion this week at SW19.

It’s the first time in 21 years that the competition has not been won by either Djokovic, Federer or Nadal.

