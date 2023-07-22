Video: Al-Hilal Make Offer For Mbappe

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have made an offer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this current summer transfer window.

According to Sportskeeda.com, the deal is worth €400 million in wages over a period of two years while they presented a bid of €200 million to Paris Saint-Germain.

The deal also includes a clause where Mbappe will be allowed to join Laliga giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Mbappe is at loggerheads with the management of PSG as he has refused to sign a new contract with the club. His current contract runs out in 2024.

PSG have given Mbappe an ultimatum to either sign a contract extension or be sold to another club this summer window.

Mbappe was not included in the Parisians preseason tour of Japan. A further indication of his turbulent issues with the club.

He is the club’s all time highest goal scorer with 212 goals in 260 matches with 98 assists.

He won the French Ligue 1 golden boot last season with 29 goals and five assists in 34 games.

PSG won the French League with a total of 86 points after 38 games in the division.

Al-Hilal ended up in third place at the end of the 2022/23 Saudi Pro League season with 59 points from 30 matches.

