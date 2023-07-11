Video: Al-Hilal Make Improved Bid For Pogba

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have made an improved offer for French midfield maestro Paul Pogba this summer transfer window.

The Saudi Arabian club had initially made an offer of €100 million across three years for the Juventus midfielder.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the club have bumped up the offer to €150 million.

Last week reports made the rounds that Pogba was being courted by Saudi Arabia clubs and recently he was spotted on a trip to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Though it was claimed that the trip was for personal reasons, he also visited the premises of two Saudi Arabian clubsides Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

Pogba has had his injury issues since returning to Juventus from Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

The 30 year old has only made 10 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri (Bianconeri) due to his niggling injuries.

Juventus are reportedly keen on selling Pogba before the summer transfer window runs out.

Pogba made six Serie A appearances in the 2022/23 season with no goal or assist.

Juventus ended the 2022/23 Serie A in seventh place with a total of 62 points after 38 games in the division.

