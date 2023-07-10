Video: AKWABA 2023 AFCON Mascot Unveiled

The Organizing Committee in collaboration with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire and CAF have unveiled the official Mascot of the 2023 AFCON in Abidjan on Friday night.

CAF announced the unveiling in a statement on their official website.

The official Mascot, named “AKWABA”, was introduced to the Ivorian people during a launch event in Abidjan, signifying the commencement of the 190-day countdown to the kick-off of the event.

The opening match of the competition will be played on 13 January 2023.

AKWABA, a word derived from a local Ivorian language meaning welcome, encapsulates essential values that make it a powerful symbol of the competition: hospitality, friendship, generosity, and team spirit.

The Mascot offers an authentic experience of Ivorian hospitality, connects with fans, players, and nations, and celebrates the spirit of teamwork by promoting cooperation, mutual respect, and fair play.

As the official image of the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire, representing the Ivorian identity and draws inspiration from the country’s iconic elephant, Akwaba is now the face of the competition.

