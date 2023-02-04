Video: Akwa United Survive Armed Robbery Attack

Akwa United survived an armed robbery attack along Ogoni road, Rivers State while returning from Ibadan after honouring Nigeria Professional Football League Matchday 5 against Kwara United.

The incident happened on Thursday February 2, 2023 at about 6:48pm when the team’s vehicles ran into a road block mounted by hoodlums.

The drivers on noticing the illegal road block, made frantic efforts to reverse the vehicles to safety but the criminals pelted the vehicles with dangerous weapons, smashed the windows and ran after the vehicles which led to one vehicle running into another but no life was lost.

Team Manager of the club Sir Emmanuel Udoh described the incident as unfortunate and expressed appreciation to God for His journey mercies and protection over the team.

“The attack on our team along Ogoni road was one terrible experience and the psychological effects is what we need to put behind us fast.

“It was God that saved us from those hoodlums, who were determined to do anything to us. The worst part of it is that the attack happened in-between two police checkpoints.

“On behalf of Akwa United, I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all security agencies to redouble their effort especially along some well-known dangerous locations like Ogoni road”

The team managed to arrive in Uyo at about 9:55pm.

