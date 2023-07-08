Video: Akwa United Edge Yobe Stars In Group B Opener

Akwa United got their campaign at the Naija Super 8 off to a winning start after pipping Yobe Stars 2-1 in Group B opener at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos on Saturday.

Chukwuebuka Anthony gave Akwa United the lead in the 33rd minute with a powerful header off James Ajako’s delivery from a corner kick.

In the 42nd minute Cyril Olisema made it 2-0 with an exquisite finish from outside the box.

Ten minutes into the second half Yobe Stars pulled a goal back off a superb free-kick by Emmanuel James.

The second Group B game will see Rivers United take on Lobi Stars.

In the first game of the week long tournament on Friday Remo defeated Enyimba 2-1.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.