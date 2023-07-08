SPORT

Video: Akwa United Edge Yobe Stars In Group B Opener

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 day ago
0 354 1 minute read

Akwa United got their campaign at the Naija Super 8 off to a winning start after pipping Yobe Stars 2-1 in Group B opener at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos on Saturday.

Chukwuebuka Anthony gave Akwa United the lead in the 33rd minute with a powerful header off James Ajako’s delivery from a corner kick.

In the 42nd minute Cyril Olisema made it 2-0 with an exquisite finish from outside the box.

Ten minutes into the second half Yobe Stars pulled a goal back off a superb free-kick by Emmanuel James.

The second Group B game will see Rivers United take on Lobi Stars.

In the first game of the week long tournament on Friday Remo defeated Enyimba 2-1.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 day ago
0 354 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

5 Premier League Clubs That Suffered The Most Injuries In 2022-23

7 mins ago

MUN vs LEE: Manchester United Team News And Possible Lineup For The Club-Friendly Game On Wednesday

20 mins ago

USMNT Talent Brenden Aaronson Secures Loan Move to Union Berlin as Leeds United Deal Finalized

33 mins ago

Reactions as Delta State Police PRO shares throwback Photos of himself in 2009 and 2022.

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button