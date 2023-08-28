Video: Akwa United Begin Closed Camping Ahead New Season

A team of 37 players, key management staff and technical officials of Akwa United Football Club have moved out of Uyo for ten days pre-season closed camping in Eket in preparation for the 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

The Promise Keepers had their first training session behind closed doors at the Eket Stadium on Sunday afternoon and will continue their training programme at the stadium throughout this week.

While in closed camping, coach Fatai Osho will take the players through different training programmes to redirect their concentration and focus towards the new football season.

According to the head Coach Fatai Osho, the essence of the closed camping is to build the players fitness level and stamina while avoiding distractions from their base in Uyo.

“As the resumption date for the new season is drawing closer, we want to ensure everything is put in place for us to have a good season. The decision to move into closed camping is to ensure we avoid distraction and all forms of unnecessary pressure.

“We have lined up some programmes for the boys. We will still play some more friendly games and we will also review some of the friendly games we have played so far in order to address all the noticeable lapses before the start of the season”.

Akwa United has played three grade A friendlies losing to Enyimba International and Abia Warriors. Their encounter with Bayelsa United ended in a 1-1 draw.

The 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier Football League season is set to kickoff on the weekend of 8 -10 of September, while the draws for the new season is scheduled for Tuesday 29 August 2023.