Video: Akwa United And 1xBet Extend Co-operation Set Ambitious Goals

Foremost online betting company 1XBet and top Nigeria Premier League club, Akwa United have extended their shirt sponsorship deal for another year.

Both brands signed a shirt sponsorship contract during the 2022-23 Nigeria Premier Football League season. At the expiration of the deal, the two parties agreed to extend the mutually beneficial contract and the new partnership is expected to cover the upcoming 2023-24 NPFL season.





Speaking on the company’s decision to extend the sponsorship deal with Akwa United, the Managing Director of 1XBet in Nigeria Dr. Oluwafemi Babalola noted that the company is impressed with the club’s passion and quest for success in Nigeria club football.

“We at 1XBet are proud that this deal has been renewed. We appreciate the fact that the club is always ambitious every season. We believe that this partnership will give the club some form of stability and support.

“We are totally committed to supporting the development of football in Nigeria through this partnership. We have enjoyed wonderful visibility and cooperation on all the club’s social media platforms as well as with all the amazing fans of this great club.

“Akwa United is determined to take revenge this year and return to the title race. It’s even easier now that the new contract has been signed and that means the club will focus exclusively on football. We are optimistic that with the passionate fans within and outside Nigeria solidly behind Akwa United, the club will continue to grow and more successes will be recorded in the coming season”

The global bookmaker is the official partner of top leagues such as Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga and French Ligue 1 as well as top clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC Lille.

In his remarks, Chairman of Akwa United Elder Paul Bassey described 1XBet as worthy partners and expressed appreciation to the company for their interest in the club.