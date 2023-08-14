SPORT

Video: Akpom To Join Ajax On £14m Deal

Ajax and Middlesbrough have agreed a deal for Nigerian-born forward, Chuba Akpom.

Akpom was set to join RC Lens but the Ligue 1 outfit pulled out of the move despite already having an agreement in place with Middlesbrough.

According to The Athletic, Ajax have now reach agreement with Boro for the player’s transfer.

Read Also:Os﻿un Gov. Adeleke Hosts Super Falcons Stars Ajibade, Imuran

Ajax will pay Boro a fee of €12m plus €2m add-ons.

The 27-year-old has been given permission to travel to Netherlands and undergo medical on Monday (today) before putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Akpom was top scorer in the Sky Bet Championship last season with 28 goals.

He is yet to make an appearance for Boro this season because of injury.

