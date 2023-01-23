Video: Akpom: I Want To Play In Premier League, Hails Carrick’s Impact

Middlesbrough striker, Chuba Akpom has expressed his desire to play in the English Premier League.

Akpom has shone in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

The 27-year-old has scored 13 goals in 20 league appearances for Boro this term.

“I want to play in the Premier League, it’s where the best play and it’s a dream I’ve always had. Hopefully I can do that with Middlesbrough. I’ve just got to keep working.” Akpom told Sky Sports.

The striker heaped plaudits on manager Michael Carrick for helping turn his career around at the Riverside.

“Him (Carrick) and Woody have been great with me. They’ve seen the qualities I have, and try to bring them out the best they can. I just go out there and have fun and, knowing the gaffer just wants me to express myself, it takes a lot of weight off your shoulders,” Akpom added.

“They know how to communicate with the players. They can relate to us because they’ve had amazing careers. The gaffer was so successful at Manchester United, and Woody had a top career. They know how to relate to us and to get the best out of us.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.