Video: Akpom Grabs Second Championship Player Of The Month Award

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has won the PFA Vertu Motors Championship Fans’ Player of the Month award for January.

This is the second time this season Akpom has won the award, having also picked up the trophy in November.

Akpom received 25% of the votes to win January’s award, beating fellow nominees Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City, now at Bournemouth), Teemu Pukki (Norwich City), Ian Maatsen (Burnley), and Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).

The 27-year-old former Arsenal player grabbed three goals in all competitions in January as his goal scoring form continued into 2023.

Michael Carrick’s side opened the new year with a 3-1 victory away at Birmingham City, with Akpom rounding the keeper to seal all three points five minutes before full-time.

Akpom then broke the deadlock in a 2-0 win against fellow promotion hopefuls Watford, which saw Boro end the month in third spot.

Akpom, who is of Nigerian descent, is still eligible to represent Nigeria.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.