Video: Akpoguma Unused As Hoffenheim Fall To Freiburg

Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma was an unused substitute as Hoffenheim lost 2-1 to Freiburg in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

Freiburg took the lead in the 39th minute through an own goal from Szalai, to silence the home supporters.





The visitor extended their lead nine minutes later through Sallai’s brilliant finish.

However, Hoffenheim reduced the scoreline to 2-1 in the 50th minute after Ozan Kabak reacted first on a loose ball to score the goal.

The goal sparked renewed hope for the home team as they pushed for the equaliser.

All attempt to level score proved abortive as Freiburg claimed the three points.

