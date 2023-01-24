Video: Akpoguma Recovers From Knock To Help Hoffenheim Earn Draw Vs Stuttgart As Ejuke’s Hertha Berlin Hammered 5-0

Super Eagles defender Kevin Akpoguma was in action for Hoffenheim who forced visiting Stuttgart to a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga on Tuesday.

Akpoguma was a doubt for the game against Stuttgart after suffering a knock in Hoffenheim’s last game against Union Berlin where he went off on 42 minutes.

But he passed a late fitness test ahead of Tuesday’s game and was introduced in the 28th minute for an injured teammate.

Hoffenheim were heading towards back-to-back defeats before Andrej Kramaric netted in the 94th minute to help his side with a share of the spoils.

The draw saw Hoffenheim remain in 13th position on 19 points and are five points above the relegation zone.

And in another Bundesliga game, Chidera Ejuke did not feature for Hertha Berlin who suffered a 5-0 loss at home to Wolfsburg.

Ejuke is currently sidelined with a knee injury for Hertha Berlin who are winless in their last three games.

