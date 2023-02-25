Video: Akpoguma In Action As Borussia Dortmund Pip

Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma played all 90 minutes as Hoffenheim lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international was making his 18 appearance and has a decent performance.

Julian Brandt scored the only goal of the game as he turned a Marco Reus cross in with his back minutes before half-time.

Jude Bellingham nearly doubled Dortmund’s lead in second-half added time but the England midfielder’s shot was tipped onto the post by Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

The last time Borussia won their first seven Bundesliga games of a calendar year was in 2012 – the year they last won the league.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.