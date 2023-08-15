Video: Akanji Confident Manchester City Will Win European Super Cup

Manuel Akanji is targeting a resounding victory for his club Manchester City over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday at the Karaisakis Stadium.

Manchester City are looking to win a fourth trophy this year after claiminy treble last season.

Speaking in the pre-match conference, Akanji reiterated his ambition to win another title with Pep Guardiola’s side.

“It’s another final, a possibility to win another trophy,” Mancity.com quoted Akanji as saying.

“We are really excited for the game and we will do everything to win it. That’s the mindset of our team, we want to win every game and that’s what we will try to do tomorrow again.”

Akanji joined City in the summer of 2022 and he signed a five year contract with the club

He has made two appearances in all competitions in the 2023/24 season.

Manchester City are currently third in the Premier League table with three points and a goal difference of three after matchday one.