Video: Ajayi Assesses West Brom’s Performance In Win Against Swansea

Semi Ajayi believes the main thing to take away from Saturday afternoon’s clash with Swansea City is the three points.

The Baggies picked up their first victory of the campaign at The Hawthorns after goals from Ajayi himself, Carl Rushworth (own goal) and John Swift.

Albion handed the Swans an opportunity to steal something from the encounter though, conceding twice from set-pieces inside the final 15 minutes – efforts which made the majority of the crowd inside The Hawthorns very nervous in the closing stages.

And Ajayi says while the players can be pleased about claiming an important triumph, they should also be ready to take on Carlos Corberán’s criticisms and learn from shipping a pair of soft goals.

“The main thing was the three points. There’s clearly a few things we need to work on, but luckily we’re able to learn that lesson and still come away with the three points,”Ajayi told the club’s official website.

“We’ve got to put in a lot of work on the training ground to fix the things we can improve on, but there were plenty of positives to take from the game.

“The boys are very receptive to the bits of criticism the boss is giving us after the games and in training sessions. We want to be the finished article and we know we’re not perfect. It’s only the second game of the season.

“We were very, very comfortable in the game. I would say most of our issues came from set-pieces because they didn’t really create much from open play.

“We did struggle to get out of our half a little bit in the closing stages, but I don’t think it’s a concentration thing because our defensive shape was really, really good.

“There’s a lot to look at and I’m sure the manager will analyse everything and go through it with us all.

“If I remember correctly, all of our goals were set-pieces so that’s a positive to take into our next game so long may that continue.

“We love the support here. They definitely cheered us through that ending and they kept us going. We want to put smiles on their faces this season.”

