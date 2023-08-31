Video: Ajax Vs Ludogorets – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Ajax vs Ludogorets – Ajax, who triumphed against Ludogorets Razgrad 1-4 in the Europa League Qualifiers, will be hoping for a repeat performance. Mohammed Kudus (16′, 18′, 50′) and Brian Brobbey (40′) scored the goals for Ajax.

Olivier Verdon scored for Ludogorets Razgrad in the 70th minute. Ajax has scored goals in all six of their previous games, indicating that they are a scoring team with no issues. During that time, they have scored a total of 17 and have let in a total of 10.

Also Read: Lukaku Completes Loan Switch To AS Roma From Chelsea

Ludogorets Razgrad will be high on confidence after defeating Beroe Stara Zagora 5-0 in their previous match. Ludogorets Razgrad had 59% of the possession in that match, and they made 21 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target.

Franco Russo (19′), Bernard Tekpetey (31′), Jakub Piotrowski (66′), Caio Vidal (74′), and Spas Delev (84′) scored the goals for Ludogorets Razgrad. Beroe, on the other hand, had nine shots on goal, but only two of them were on target.

Three or more goals have been scored in five of the past six Ludogorets Razgrad games. During that time, Ludogorets Razgrad averaged 2.5 goals per match, while the overall average was 3.83 goals per match. Let’s investigate whether this pattern can be maintained.

Ajax VS Ludogorets – Betting Analysis

Maurice Steijn, the manager of Ajax, will be without Francisco Conceição (muscle injury), Remko Pasveer (hand fracture), Ahmetcan Kaplan (torn knee ligament), Amourricho van Axel Dongen (knock), and Gerónimo Rulli (shoulder injury).

Also Read: Enzo, Caicedo Partnership Will Make Chelsea Strong –Fabregas