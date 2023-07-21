SPORT

Video: Aina To Join Nottingham Forest On Two-Year Deal

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 59 mins ago
0 358 1 minute read

Nigeria defender Ola Aina will sign a two-year deal at Nottingham Forest, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The contract will also include an option for further season- potential contract until June 2026.

Msport

Aina is due to undergo a routine medical in respect of joining the Premier League club as a free agent.

Read Also:Maximizing Your Chances Of Winning With Sport Betting Strategies

The 27-year-old left Serie A club Torino at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract.

His arrival will increase the number of Nigerian players at the City Ground to three.

Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi are already key members of the Reds squad.

Aina last played in the Premier League in the 2020/2021 season on loan with Fulham.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 59 mins ago
0 358 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

NBA Must Lead With Purity Of Actions And Not Rhetorical Gymnastics – Jibrin Okutepa

14 mins ago

Video: Donnarumma, Partner Tied Up, Robbed At Paris Home

18 mins ago

Video: Chukwueze Moves Closer To AC Milan Transfer

21 mins ago

Transfer: Man Utd prepare £43m bid for Rasmus Hojlund; David de Gea rejects Inter Milan’s offer

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button