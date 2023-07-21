Video: Aina To Join Nottingham Forest On Two-Year Deal

Nigeria defender Ola Aina will sign a two-year deal at Nottingham Forest, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The contract will also include an option for further season- potential contract until June 2026.

Aina is due to undergo a routine medical in respect of joining the Premier League club as a free agent.

The 27-year-old left Serie A club Torino at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract.

His arrival will increase the number of Nigerian players at the City Ground to three.

Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi are already key members of the Reds squad.

Aina last played in the Premier League in the 2020/2021 season on loan with Fulham.

