Video: Aina Back In Torino Training After Injury Layoff

Ola Aina returned to full training at Serie A club Torino on Tuesday after spending three months on the sidelines.

Aina has not make an appearance for Ivan Juric’s side since sustaining a harmstring injury in the 2-1 away win at Udinese in October, 2022.

The versatile defender scored his first goal of the season in the encounter at the Dacia Arena.

The Nigeria international has made 10 league appearances for the Turin club this season.

Saturday’s trip to Empoli might come too soon for Aina.

The former Chelsea player is into the final six months of his contract at Torino and could leave as a free agent at the end of current season.

By Adeboye Amosu

