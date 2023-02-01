SPORT

Video: Aina, Akpoguma In Action As Torino, Hoffenheim Crash Out In Coppa Italia, DFB Pokal

Ola Aina and Kevin Akpoguma featured for Torino and Hoffenheim in the Coppa Italia and German DFB Pokal respectively but failed to help their respective teams progress.

Aina, who recently returned to action after a long injury induced lay-off, came on in the 62nd minute in Torino’s 2-1 loss to Fiorentina in the quarter-finals.

Luka Jovic opened the scoring for Fiorentina on 64 minutes before Jonathan Ikone made it 2-0 on 89 minutes.

Torino grabbed a consolation goal in the 92nd minute through Yann Karamoh.

And in the DFB Pokal (German Cup) round of 16 clash, Akpoguma ended on the losing side as Hoffenheim lost 3-1 at RB Leipzig.

Akpoguma was taken off for Thomas Delaney before the start of the second half.

Emil Forsberg (8th minute), Konrad Laimer (41st minute) and Timo Werner (83rd minute) were the scorers for Leipzig.

Kasper Dolberg scored to make it 2-1 with 14 minutes left to play.

