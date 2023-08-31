Video: After Osimhen, Lautaro Is The Strongest In Serie A –Bergomi

Inter Milan hero Beppe Bergomi has rated Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen as one of the strongest players in the Serie A.

Recall that the Nigerian international has netted three goals for Napoli this ongoing season.

However, in a chat with La Stampa, Bergomi stated that after Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez is the second strongest player in the league.

“Lautaro has achieved enviable consistency. After (Victor) Osimhen, he is the strongest in the championship.

“(Marcus) Thuram must familiarise himself with the 3-5-2 because he has always been used to playing as a winger.

“He is as good as (Edin) Dzeko at tying the game. But he has to learn to make his way into the area near the goal.”

