Video: African Football League: Enyimba To Face Wydad Casablanca In Quarter-Finals

Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enyimba will keep a date with Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the quarter-finals of the African Football League.

The draw for the inaugural edition of the competition took place at the headquarters of Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday.

The quarter-final will be a two-legged contest with Enyimba hosting the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The second leg will take place in Casablanca.

The competition will start in October.

In other fixtures, Esperance of Tunisia will take on Congo Democratic Republic side TP Mazembe.

Africa’s most successful club Al Ahly of Egypt will be up against Tanzania’s Simba,while Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa will lock horns with Petro Athletico of Angola.

The winner of the game between Enyimba and Wydad will take on the winner of the game between Esperance and TP Mazembe in the semi-finals.

By Adeboye Amosu