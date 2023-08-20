Video: Afolabi Celebrates Delta Queens Win Over USFA

Delta Queens captain Taiwo Afolabi has revealed that she’s thrilled following her team’s victory over Burkina Faso outfit USFA in their WAFU B qualifying clash for the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The game ended 3-0 in favour of the Delta Queens on Sunday, August 20 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Alaba Olabiyi scored the first goal of the game for the Delta State based team in the fifth minute. Chigaza Aboh doubled the lead in the 61st minute.

Mercy Omokwo sealed the victory with a well taken effort in the 79th minute of the tie.

Afolabi took to her personal Twitter handle to jubilate following the emphatic victory.

“Up Delta Queens, my first assignment as the captain of Delta Queens ends in a massive win 💪. This is a team effort as we aim for the ultimate prize in the Wafu B Zonal Champions League qualifiers,” she posted.

Afolabi announced her captainship of the Delta Queens on Friday, August 17.

Delta Queens was founded in the year 2000 and they have won the Nigerian Women Premier League six times (2003, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2022/23).

