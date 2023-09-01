Video: Afolabi Bemoans Delta Queens Defeat To Ampem Darkoa In WAFU B Final

Delta Queens captain Taiwo Afolabi is distraught following her club’s 1-0 defeat to Ghanaian club Ampem Darkoa in Thursday’s final of the WAFU B Champions playoffs at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

The defeat means Delta Queens have failed to qualify for the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

Ophelia Amphosa scored the only goal of the game for the Ghanaian side in the 43rd minute.

Afolabi took to Twitter to reflect on the ouster.

“We gave our best, not the result or turnout we expected or wanted. We live to fight and win another day. We move on!,” she Tweeted.

Six teams have qualified for the tournament with Ampem Darkoa (Ghana) representing WAFU Zone B, SC Casablanca (Morocco) representing UNAF Zone, AS Mande (Mali) qualifying from WAFU Zone A, Athletico FC (Ivory Coast) qualified as hosts, JKT Queens (Tanzania) qualified as the winners of the CECAFA Zone and AS FAR won the last edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The main tournament will hold from November 5 to November 19 in Côte d’Ivoire.

Afolabi was part of the Flamingos team that reached the semi-final of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Delta Queens was founded in the year 2000 by the government.