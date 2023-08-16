Video: Adeboyejo Bags Hat-trick In Bolton Wanderers Away Win

Nigerian striker Victor Adeboyejo scored a 37-minute hat-trick to help Bolton Wanderers defeat Fleetwood Town 3-1 in the English League One (third division) on Tuesday night.

Adeboyejo took his tally for the season to four goals in three league games so far this season.

For Bolton, it is now nine goals in three games which saw them top on the log.

Adeboyejo, who has already surpassed the number of goals he scored for Bolton last season following his January signing from Burton Albion – did all the damage before half-time.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, doubled the lead in the 14th minute before completing his hat-trick in the 37th minute.

Born in Ibadan, Nigeria, Adeboyejo, who had spells with the academies of Arsenal, Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic, Adeboyejo moved to Peyton Orient in the summer of 2014.



