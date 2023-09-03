Video: Adams Subbed Off As Lille Pip Montpellier

Nigerian forward, Akor Adams was in action as Lille pipped Montpellier 1-0 in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy .

Adams, who has scored three goals in four appearance in the league, had a positive impact in the game could not break down a Lille defence that were solid.

Adams was substituted in the 61st minutes for Ferri after an impressive performance.

However, Yusuf nameYazıcı netted the only goal of the encounter to give Lille the precious three points.

All efforts for the visitor to level score proved abortive.

The defeat means Montpellier sit 13th on four points while Lille sit 4th on seven points.

