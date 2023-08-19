SPORT

Video: Adams Scores 3rd Ligue 1 Goal As Montpellier Thrash Lyon To Go Top

Akor Adams netted his third goal in Ligue 1 as Montpellier recorded a 4-1 win away to Lyon on Saturday

The former Flying Eagles scored two goals in his first game for Montpellier which ended 2-2 against Le Havre.

Adams scored in the 89th minute to put Montpellier 4-1 ahead.

Former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette had made it 3-1 in the 69th minute.

However, Lacazette was shown a straight red card with 10 minutes left in the game.

With the win at Lyon, Montpellier now occupy top spot in the league standings.

