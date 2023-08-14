Video: Adams Makes Ligue 1 Team Of The Week

Akor Adams has been included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week following his impressive debut for Montpellier.

Adams’ inclusion in the best 11 was announced on Montpellier’s Twitter handle.

The 23-year-old made his first appearance for the Ligue 1 outfit in their home fixture against Le Havre and scored two goals.

After drawing Montpellier level in the 58th minute, the former Flying Eagles star then put his side 2-1 ahead on 60 minutes.

However, Le Havre scored in the 90th minute to earn a share of the spoils.

Adams scored 15 goals in 15 league appearances for his Norwegian club Lillestrom before joining Montpellier.

He scored 23 goals in 38 games in all competitions for Lillestrom.



