Video: Adams Bags 15th League Goal In Norwegian League

Former Flying Eagles striker Akor Adams netted his 15th goal in the Norwegian topflight after helping Lillestrom thrash Aalesund 5-1 on Wednesday night.

It was Adams’ 14th league appearance for Lillestrom and he is the current top scorer.

The 23-year-old scored in the 56th minute to put Lillestrom 3-1 ahead.

The win saw Lillestrom occupy sixth place on 26 points in the 16-team league table.

Adams featured for the Flying Eagles at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

In August 2018, he joined Norwegian side Sogndal from Jamba Football Academy in Nigeria.

He signed a three-year contract with Lillestrom on 2 December 2021.

