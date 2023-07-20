Video: Adams Bags 15th League Goal In Norwegian League
Former Flying Eagles striker Akor Adams netted his 15th goal in the Norwegian topflight after helping Lillestrom thrash Aalesund 5-1 on Wednesday night.
It was Adams’ 14th league appearance for Lillestrom and he is the current top scorer.
The 23-year-old scored in the 56th minute to put Lillestrom 3-1 ahead.
The win saw Lillestrom occupy sixth place on 26 points in the 16-team league table.
Adams featured for the Flying Eagles at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
In August 2018, he joined Norwegian side Sogndal from Jamba Football Academy in Nigeria.
He signed a three-year contract with Lillestrom on 2 December 2021.
