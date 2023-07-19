Video: AC Milan, Villarreal To Meet Over Chukwueze

AC Milan and Villarreal will meet on Wednesday (today) to discuss the potential transfer of Samuel Chukwueze.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan have strong interest in the Nigeria international.

The 24-year-old impressed for Villarreal in LaLiga last season.

The winger was named best African player in the Spanish top-flight last season.

The Yellow Submarine want €35m to sell Chukwueze despite the player having one year remaining on his contract.

Milan’s previous €25m offer was rejected by Villarreal.

Aside from Chukwueze, Milan are also interested in Nigerian-born forward, Arnaut Danjuma.

The Serie A giants want to take Danjuma on season-long loan.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.