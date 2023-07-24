SPORT

Video: AC Milan To Exchange Documents With Villarreal For Chukwueze

AC Milan and Villarreal are expected to exchange documents for Samuel Chukwueze on Monday (today).

The Rooseneri are close to making the Nigerian their seventh signing of the summer.

As reported by Calciomercato.com, Milan and Villarreal have now reached a total agreement regarding the deal for Chukwueze and documents are expected to be exchanged this afternoon.

The 24-year-old is expected to complete his medicals this week and sign a five-year contract.

Milan will pay Villarreal around €28m total for the winger, €7m lower than the initial €35m asking price.

The Serie A giants have already signed Christian Pulisic, Luka Romero, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marco Sportiello, Noah Okafor and Tijjani Reijnders this summer.

