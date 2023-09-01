Video: AC Milan In A Group Of Death –Baresi

AC Milan great Franco Baresi admits their Champions League group draw will be difficult.

Milan have been pitted together with Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

“We knew that from Pot 3 it would be unlikely to go well, and it could’ve gone better certainly. It is a competitive group and it is exciting to face these teams,” Baresi told Sky Italia.

“We must remember that Milan are Milan, we must always be ambitious, show that we believe in ourselves and know that we can beat these opponents.

“Milan are what they were, what they are and what they will be. Let us also not forget all we’ve achieved in the last two years, so Milan know it is a strong group, but with all due respect, we doubt the others are happy to be facing Milan either.”

The draw will see Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali face former club Milan.

“I think it is sad to face him so soon, but Sandro will receive the welcome he deserves,” assures Baresi.

“He left so recently, was loved by all the fans and his teammates, so he will get the greeting that he so richly deserves at San Siro.”

