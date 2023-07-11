Video: AC Milan Cool Interest In Chukwueze, Seek Alternative

AC Milan have shifted their attention to

FC Midtjylland winger Gustav Tang Isaksen after failing to land Samuel Chukwueze.

Chukwueze was the first choice, but there are a few issues with the Nigeria international.

The 24-year-old is a non-EU player, and Milan only have one spot left in the squad for someone without a European Union passport, having already signed Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea.

His LaLiga club, Villarreal have also refused to lower their asking price.

The Yellow Submarine are holding out for €30m despite the player having just

one year left to run on his contract.

With all that in mind, Milan are reportedly leaning towards going for Isaksen instead.

The Rooseneri will however battle Serie A rivals, Juventus for Isaksen.

Isaksen scored 22 goals and provided nine assists in 45 competitive games for Midtjylland last season.

By Adeboye Amosu

